Court Awards Imprisonment To SHO

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2024 | 08:11 PM

A local court in the Jand town on Friday declared Station House Officer (SHO), Anjum Sohail as guilty of contempt of court and awarded him imprisonment and fine of Rs 10,000

Additional Session Judge, Raza Ullah Khan announced the verdict.

APP/nsi

