Court Awards Imprisonment To SHO
Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2024 | 08:11 PM
A local court in the Jand town on Friday declared Station House Officer (SHO), Anjum Sohail as guilty of contempt of court and awarded him imprisonment and fine of Rs 10,000
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) A local court in the Jand town on Friday declared Station House Officer (SHO), Anjum Sohail as guilty of contempt of court and awarded him imprisonment and fine of Rs 10,000.
Additional Session Judge, Raza Ullah Khan announced the verdict.
APP/nsi
Recent Stories
Services of 12 RDA officers & staff members regularized
SHRD strives to protect basic HR of everyone: Secy HR Sindh
CDA, P3A collaborate to boost Islamabad’s tourism with luxury hotels project
Gillani issues directives to brief Senate about prevailing law, order situation ..
Italy judges reject first migrant detentions in Albania
DC chairs meeting to review monthly performance of polio team
Finance Minister expresses sorrow on demise of ex caretaker CM Hamayun Marri
AJK food authority launches crackdown against adulteration
UN force says 'widespread destruction' in south Lebanon
Growing N.Korea support for Russia 'very worrying': France
NA passes two bills
Railways employees receiving late salaries due to grant in aid: Parliamentary Se ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Services of 12 RDA officers & staff members regularized6 minutes ago
-
SHRD strives to protect basic HR of everyone: Secy HR Sindh6 minutes ago
-
CDA, P3A collaborate to boost Islamabad’s tourism with luxury hotels project12 minutes ago
-
Gillani issues directives to brief Senate about prevailing law, order situation in Balochistan14 minutes ago
-
Finance Minister expresses sorrow on demise of ex caretaker CM Hamayun Marri6 minutes ago
-
AJK food authority launches crackdown against adulteration6 minutes ago
-
NA passes two bills6 minutes ago
-
Railways employees receiving late salaries due to grant in aid: Parliamentary Secretary for Railways ..6 minutes ago
-
Archaeological deptt initiates excavation work at historic site of Mankiala6 minutes ago
-
SC issues clarification regarding reserved seats judgment6 minutes ago
-
Bus Stand to be upgraded on war-footing: AC5 minutes ago
-
PML-N govt committed to support youth in education, employment: Fahad Shafiq5 minutes ago