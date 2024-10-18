Court awards imprisonment to SHO

A local court in the Jand town on Friday declared Station House Officer (SHO), Anjum Sohail as guilty of contempt of court and awarded him imprisonment and fine of Rs 10,000

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) A local court in the Jand town on Friday declared Station House Officer (SHO), Anjum Sohail as guilty of contempt of court and awarded him imprisonment and fine of Rs 10,000.

Additional Session Judge, Raza Ullah Khan announced the verdict.

