Court awards imprisonment to three drug peddlers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Additional District & Sessions Judge Chaudhry Naveed Akhter awarded 37 years imprisonment to three accused involved in drug smuggling case.

According to the prosecution on Saturday, the accused Tariq, Waris and Fiyaz were arrested by the Shahpur Saddar police some two years ago in 2019, and recovered 36 kg hashish from them.

Police registered a case and presented challans in the court. After hearing the arguments, the learned Judge awarded 25-year imprisonment to accused Tariq, 7-year to Waris and 5-year to Fiyaz and imposed a total fine of Rs 60,000 on them and shifted to district jail.