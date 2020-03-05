Court awards life imprisonment, fine to murder accused

An Additional District and Sessions Judge here on Thursday awarded life imprisonment along with Rs 0.3 million fine to an accused involved in a murder case whereas an accomplice was released giving the benefit of doubt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :An Additional District and Sessions Judge here on Thursday awarded life imprisonment along with Rs 0.3 million fine to an accused involved in a murder case whereas an accomplice was released giving the benefit of doubt.

According to details, Koral police registered a case against Khalid Mehmood who allegedly murdered his cousin Naseem Ullah with the help of an accomplice Hassan Mehmood over a domestic dispute.

The police arrested both the accused and presented the challan before the court.

The court after listening the arguments awarded life imprisonment to Khalid as well as imposed fine of Rs 0.3 million on the convict that will be paid to the heirs of the deceased.

The accomplice was released by giving the benefit of doubt.