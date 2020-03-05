UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Awards Life Imprisonment, Fine To Murder Accused

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:15 PM

Court awards life imprisonment, fine to murder accused

An Additional District and Sessions Judge here on Thursday awarded life imprisonment along with Rs 0.3 million fine to an accused involved in a murder case whereas an accomplice was released giving the benefit of doubt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :An Additional District and Sessions Judge here on Thursday awarded life imprisonment along with Rs 0.3 million fine to an accused involved in a murder case whereas an accomplice was released giving the benefit of doubt.

According to details, Koral police registered a case against Khalid Mehmood who allegedly murdered his cousin Naseem Ullah with the help of an accomplice Hassan Mehmood over a domestic dispute.

The police arrested both the accused and presented the challan before the court.

The court after listening the arguments awarded life imprisonment to Khalid as well as imposed fine of Rs 0.3 million on the convict that will be paid to the heirs of the deceased.

The accomplice was released by giving the benefit of doubt.

Related Topics

Murder Police Fine Million Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Art Foundation&#039;s &#039;Hassan Sharif& ..

1 minute ago

UAEJJF postpones sport activities, events over cor ..

1 minute ago

ADP, GWU to develop community partnership

16 minutes ago

Gold price up by Rs 1950, traded at Rs 94,200 per ..

1 minute ago

Delegation of DBA Multan calls on Chief Justice of ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah Museums Authority wins ‘Best Cultural Co ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.