UrduPoint.com

Court Awards Life Imprisonment In A Murder Case

Muhammad Irfan 31 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 09:31 PM

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka on Monday awarded life imprisonment to an accused involved in a murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka on Monday awarded life imprisonment to an accused involved in a murder case.

The accused Waleed Zahir had killed the victim Muhammad Bilal Abbasi in a minor dispute in the area of Sadiqabad Police station.

After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution, the Court awarded life imprisonment to the accused while a fine of Rs 0.5 million was also imposed on the convicted.

