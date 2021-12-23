UrduPoint.com

Court Awards Life Imprisonment In A Murder Case

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 10:47 PM

Court awards life imprisonment in a murder case

Additional and Session Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to an accused in a murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Additional and Session Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to an accused in a murder case.

The accused, Jibran Butt, had killed the victim Jumma Khan while injuring Zeeshan Hussain and another pedestrian woman on a minor dispute in the area of the Airport Police station.

After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution, the Court awarded life imprisonment and fined him of Rs 0.5 million on murder charges, while ten years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 100,000 were given to the accused on accounts of the attempt of murder.

Related Topics

Murder Police Fine Women Million Airport Court

Recent Stories

Gazprom Does Not Book Capacity of Yamal-Europe for ..

Gazprom Does Not Book Capacity of Yamal-Europe for Gas Transit Via Poland 4th Da ..

1 minute ago
 Christmas cake cutting ceremony held for police pe ..

Christmas cake cutting ceremony held for police personnel

1 minute ago
 Ukraine's Naftogaz Aims to Start Gas Production at ..

Ukraine's Naftogaz Aims to Start Gas Production at Black Sea Shelf in 2022 - CEO

1 minute ago
 UAE suspends entry for travellers from Kenya, Tanz ..

UAE suspends entry for travellers from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia &amp; Nigeria; ..

1 hour ago
 UK Welcomes Russia's Willingness to Enter Talks on ..

UK Welcomes Russia's Willingness to Enter Talks on Security in January - Foreign ..

1 minute ago
 SSP Suhai Aziz chairs meeting to review Christmas ..

SSP Suhai Aziz chairs meeting to review Christmas security, measures against aer ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.