Court awards life imprisonment in a murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Additional and Session Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to an accused in a murder case.

The accused, Jibran Butt, had killed the victim Jumma Khan while injuring Zeeshan Hussain and another pedestrian woman on a minor dispute in the area of the Airport Police station.

After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution, the Court awarded life imprisonment and fined him of Rs 0.5 million on murder charges, while ten years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 100,000 were given to the accused on accounts of the attempt of murder.