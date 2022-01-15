UrduPoint.com

Court Awards Life Imprisonment In A Murder Case

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2022 | 06:47 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :The Additional and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka on Saturday awarded life imprisonment to an accused in a murder case.

The accused, Akram Khan, had killed the victim Rashid after a minor dispute in the area of the Pirwadhai Police station.

After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 on the convict.

