Court awards life imprisonment in a murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The Additional and Sessions Judge Natasha Nasim Sapra on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to an accused in a murder case.

The accused, Tauqeer Butt, had killed the victim Dilawar Butt for lodging a case of drug selling against him.

After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 300,000 on the convict while the convict will have to spend six more months in prison for non-payment of the penalty.

A case had been registered against the convict with the Naseerabad Police station in April 2022.