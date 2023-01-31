UrduPoint.com

Court Awards Life Imprisonment In A Murder Case

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Court awards life imprisonment in a murder case

:The Additional and Sessions Judge Natasha Nasim Sapra on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to an accused in a murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The Additional and Sessions Judge Natasha Nasim Sapra on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to an accused in a murder case.

The accused, Tauqeer Butt, had killed the victim Dilawar Butt for lodging a case of drug selling against him.

After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 300,000 on the convict while the convict will have to spend six more months in prison for non-payment of the penalty.

A case had been registered against the convict with the Naseerabad Police station in April 2022.

Related Topics

Murder Police Fine April Court

Recent Stories

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akr ..

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram meets PITB experts

3 minutes ago
 Chinese Foreign Ministry Says No Exact Date Set fo ..

Chinese Foreign Ministry Says No Exact Date Set for Xi's Visit to Russia

3 minutes ago
 Michigan Man Convicted for Providing Material Supp ..

Michigan Man Convicted for Providing Material Support to IS - Justice Dept.

3 minutes ago
 US Navy's Ship Operating Costs at Sea Soared by $2 ..

US Navy's Ship Operating Costs at Sea Soared by $2.5Bln Over Past Decade - Repor ..

3 minutes ago
 McCarthy Says Not Interested in 'Political Games' ..

McCarthy Says Not Interested in 'Political Games' With Biden on US Debt Ceiling

3 minutes ago
 US Sanctions 6 Individuals, 3 Entities on Myanmar ..

US Sanctions 6 Individuals, 3 Entities on Myanmar Coup Anniversary - Treasury

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.