Court Awards Life Imprisonment In A Murder Case
Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2023 | 10:40 PM
:The Additional and Sessions Judge Natasha Nasim Sapra on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to an accused in a murder case
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The Additional and Sessions Judge Natasha Nasim Sapra on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to an accused in a murder case.
The accused, Tauqeer Butt, had killed the victim Dilawar Butt for lodging a case of drug selling against him.
After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 300,000 on the convict while the convict will have to spend six more months in prison for non-payment of the penalty.
A case had been registered against the convict with the Naseerabad Police station in April 2022.