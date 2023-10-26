Court Awards Life Imprisonment In Child Abuse Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2023 | 06:17 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) A District and Sessions Court on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to an accused involved in a child abuse case.
According to a Police spokesperson, the Court announced the verdict after hearing the arguments from both sides.
The court also imposed a Rs 300,000 fine on the accused, Zeeshan, besides giving him life imprisonment.
The accused had raped a nine-year-old girl in the limits of the Wah Cantt police station.