Open Menu

Court Awards Life Imprisonment In Child Abuse Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2023 | 06:17 PM

Court awards life imprisonment in child abuse case

A District and Sessions Court on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to an accused involved in a child abuse case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) A District and Sessions Court on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to an accused involved in a child abuse case.

According to a Police spokesperson, the Court announced the verdict after hearing the arguments from both sides.

The court also imposed a Rs 300,000 fine on the accused, Zeeshan, besides giving him life imprisonment.

The accused had raped a nine-year-old girl in the limits of the Wah Cantt police station.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Police Station Fine From Court

Recent Stories

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

4 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

5 hours ago
 Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

7 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

7 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

7 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

8 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

8 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

9 hours ago
 SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahar Al ..

SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi

9 hours ago
 President, PM express condolences on demise of for ..

President, PM express condolences on demise of former Chinese PM Li Keqiang

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan