Court awards life imprisonment in child abuse case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) A District and Sessions Court on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to an accused involved in a child abuse case.

According to a Police spokesperson, the Court announced the verdict after hearing the arguments from both sides.

The court also imposed a Rs 300,000 fine on the accused, Zeeshan, besides giving him life imprisonment.

The accused had raped a nine-year-old girl in the limits of the Wah Cantt police station.