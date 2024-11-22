Open Menu

Court Awards Life Imprisonment In Child Abuse Case

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Court awards life imprisonment in child abuse case

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Additional District & Sessions Judge(AD&SJ) Atiq-ul-Rehman on Friday awarded life imprisonment to an accused involved in child abuse case.

According to prosecution,accused Qasim had physically assaulted three-year-old girl in the city few months ago.

Police concerned registered case and presented challans in the court for trial.

After completing arguments,the learned judge awarded life jail to the accused and also imposed fine amounting to Rs 500,000.

