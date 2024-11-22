Court Awards Life Imprisonment In Child Abuse Case
Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2024 | 12:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Additional District & Sessions Judge(AD&SJ) Atiq-ul-Rehman on Friday awarded life imprisonment to an accused involved in child abuse case.
According to prosecution,accused Qasim had physically assaulted three-year-old girl in the city few months ago.
Police concerned registered case and presented challans in the court for trial.
After completing arguments,the learned judge awarded life jail to the accused and also imposed fine amounting to Rs 500,000.
Recent Stories
IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nine shot in rivals firing12 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 96,400 cusecs water12 minutes ago
-
IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case16 minutes ago
-
11 criminals held22 minutes ago
-
Science, Art exhibition holds in Girls college Larkana31 minutes ago
-
Police officers directed to sign agreements with hospitals, colleges for welfare of Dera range’ pe ..32 minutes ago
-
PM directs implementation as IT ministry presents action plan on $25bln IT exports32 minutes ago
-
Indian troops’ savagery uncovered in Kishtwar as civilians endure horrific torture41 minutes ago
-
KP Health Advisor urges parents to vaccinate children against diphtheria41 minutes ago
-
7th meeting of BASR held41 minutes ago
-
KP govt eliminates job quota for employees’ heirs42 minutes ago
-
Universal Diabetic day observed in CMC Larkana42 minutes ago