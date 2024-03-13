Court awards life imprisonment in child rape case

A District and Sessions Court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to an accused involved in child abuse

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) A District and Sessions Court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to an accused involved in child abuse.

According to a City Police spokesman, the accused Faizan Ali had raped a 12-year-old child in the limits of Wah Saddar police station in 2023.

The Judge announced the verdict after hearing the arguments from both sides.

The court also imposed a Rs 500,000 fine on the accused besides giving him life imprisonment.