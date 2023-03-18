Court awards life imprisonment in murder case

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge Amir Nazir Awan on Saturday awarded life imprisonment to an accused in a murder case.

According to prosecution, accused, namely Hasan Raza Ilyas along with his accomplices Ejaz, Akmal and Majid had killed his rival Afzal in 2019.

Dijkot police registered a murder case and submitted the challan in the court. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court awarded life imprisonment to Hasan Raza and directed him to pay Rs.5 lac as compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased. In case of non-payment the convict would have to undergo further six months imprisonment. However, the court acquitted the co accused by giving them benefit of doubt.