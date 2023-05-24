UrduPoint.com

Court Awards Life Imprisonment In Murder Case

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2023 | 07:17 PM

A District and Sessions Court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to an accused involved in the murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :A District and Sessions Court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to an accused involved in the murder case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Waris Javed announced the verdict after hearing the arguments from both sides.

The court also imposed a Rs 500,000 fine on the accused.

According to the prosecution, the convict Usman Haider had killed the victim Hamza Sajid over a minor dispute.

A case was registered against the convict at the Rawat Police Station.

