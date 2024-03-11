Court awards life imprisonment in murder case

A District and Sessions Court on Monday awarded life imprisonment to an accused in a murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) A District and Sessions Court on Monday awarded life imprisonment to an accused in a murder case.

According to City Police spokesman, Muhammad Irfan had killed the victim Saeed over old enmity in the area of Gujar Khan Police Station in 2022.

The Judge pronounced the verdict after recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments from both sides.

The court also ordered a fine of Rs 500,000 on the convict.