Open Menu

Court Awards Life Imprisonment In Murder Case

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2024 | 09:52 PM

Court awards life imprisonment in murder case

A District and Sessions Court on Monday awarded life imprisonment to an accused in a murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) A District and Sessions Court on Monday awarded life imprisonment to an accused in a murder case.

According to City Police spokesman, Muhammad Irfan had killed the victim Saeed over old enmity in the area of Gujar Khan Police Station in 2022.

The Judge pronounced the verdict after recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments from both sides.

The court also ordered a fine of Rs 500,000 on the convict.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Fine Gujar Khan From Court

Recent Stories

CTP issues traffic plan for Ramazan

CTP issues traffic plan for Ramazan

3 minutes ago
 AC inspects foodstuff shops & grocery stores

AC inspects foodstuff shops & grocery stores

3 minutes ago
 Operations underway to drain rainwater from variou ..

Operations underway to drain rainwater from various areas of Quetta

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner Mardan for urgently functionalizing C ..

Commissioner Mardan for urgently functionalizing Chamtar Bus Terminal

3 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Minister for Agricul ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Sajjad for respo ..

5 minutes ago
 Senate unveils annual parliamentary Year Report 20 ..

Senate unveils annual parliamentary Year Report 2023-24

5 minutes ago
Best quality of fruits & vegetable to be available ..

Best quality of fruits & vegetable to be available during Ramazan: DC Khairpur

5 minutes ago
 Advanced Studies & Research plays vital role in he ..

Advanced Studies & Research plays vital role in healthcare: VC LUMHS

5 minutes ago
 ICCI launches Asaan Sehat Card Program for busines ..

ICCI launches Asaan Sehat Card Program for business community

5 minutes ago
 Punjab admin implements Ramazan price control mech ..

Punjab admin implements Ramazan price control mechanism

5 minutes ago
 Wife of Asfandyar Wali laid to rest in Wali Bagh

Wife of Asfandyar Wali laid to rest in Wali Bagh

5 minutes ago
 First All Pakistan Departmental Football Tournamen ..

First All Pakistan Departmental Football Tournament concludes

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan