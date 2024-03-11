Court Awards Life Imprisonment In Murder Case
Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2024 | 09:52 PM
A District and Sessions Court on Monday awarded life imprisonment to an accused in a murder case
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) A District and Sessions Court on Monday awarded life imprisonment to an accused in a murder case.
According to City Police spokesman, Muhammad Irfan had killed the victim Saeed over old enmity in the area of Gujar Khan Police Station in 2022.
The Judge pronounced the verdict after recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments from both sides.
