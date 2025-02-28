Open Menu

Court Awards Life Imprisonment In Murder Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2025 | 09:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) A District and Sessions Court on Friday awarded life imprisonment to an accused in a murder case.

According to the prosecution, the convict Taufeeq had stabbed the victim, Bilal, to death over old enmity.

The Honorable Judge announced the verdict after hearing the arguments from both sides.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs500,000 on the accused. A case was registered against the convict at the Saddar Wah Police Station in June 2023.

