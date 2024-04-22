Open Menu

Court Awards Life Imprisonment In Wife’s Murder Case

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2024 | 09:17 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) A District and Sessions Court here on Monday awarded life imprisonment to an accused in a murder case.

According to Police spokesman, Muhammad Kashif had killed his wife by sprinkling oil on her over a family dispute in the jurisdiction of Wah Cantt Police Station in 2021.

The Judge pronounced the verdict after recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments from both sides.

The court also ordered a fine of Rs 300,000 on the convict.

