Court Awards Life Imprisonment In Wife’s Murder Case
Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2024 | 09:17 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) A District and Sessions Court here on Monday awarded life imprisonment to an accused in a murder case.
According to Police spokesman, Muhammad Kashif had killed his wife by sprinkling oil on her over a family dispute in the jurisdiction of Wah Cantt Police Station in 2021.
The Judge pronounced the verdict after recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments from both sides.
