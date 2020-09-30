Court awards life imprisonment, Rs 3lakh fine each to two accused in murder case

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :A local court here Wednesday announced life imprisonment and a fine of Rs three lakh each to two accused in a murder case.

The model court judge, Muhammad Zeb Khan after hearing arguments and examined record in the case announced the verdict against accused Fayaz and Yasir resident Yaqoobi Yar Hussain. Both the accused were found guilty for killing Ehtisham on October 27, 2017.