(@FahadShabbir)

Anti Terrorism Court Hyderabad on Monday convicted a man for harassing a student which compelled her to kill herself

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Anti Terrorism Court Hyderabad on Monday convicted a man for harassing a student which compelled her to kill herself.

Over a six years this case has been resolved, where a female student of Sindh University committed suicide allegedly to prevent disgrace of her family.

The judge of ATC-I Nadeem Ahmed Akhund pronounced life imprisonment for Anees Ahmed Khaskheli with payment of Rs 200,000 fine as compensation to the aggrieved family.

In the 20-page detailed order the judge found harassment and teasing through objectionable photographs of the deceased Naila Rind, a final year student of Sindh University's Sindhi Department, as the compelling factors behind the suicide.

"... Khaskheli is convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for life for committing offence of terrorism whereby death of deceased Mst Naila Rind was caused by suicide on account of infamy, the fair name of the lady in the society," reads the order.

The judgment recalled that on January 1, 2017, Rind's body was found hanging from the roof of her hostel room number 36 of block-A of the undergraduate girls hostel.

She had returned to the hostel before the end of the winter vacations on December 30, 2016, to complete her assignment.

The suicide's FIR was registered at Jamshoro police station on complaint of Nisar Ahmed Rind, brother, on February 6, 2017.

Meanwhile, the police traced Khaskheli through Rind's mobile phone and later the forensic report of Khaskheli's mobile disclosed the presence of objectionable snaps of Rind and some other women in his mobile.

The court observed that Khaskheli was forcing the deceased to enter into some unlawful relationship with him.

The brother testified before the court and the judicial inquiry that his family came to know about the harassment on December 18, 2016, when Rind was in her village in Qambar Shahdadkot district on vacation.

When the family enquired, Rind told that she was receiving calls from a mobile number 03463834156 which later turned out to be in the use of Khaskheli.

On their part, Khaskheli and his lawyer rebutted the charges of harassment and blackmail and of exerting any mental pressure on the young woman because of which she committed suicide.

They referred to the postmortem report which had declared suicide as the sole reason of her death.

The court heard the witnesses including her father Nizamuddin Rind, brothers Sohail and Nisar, hostel provost Aneela Naz Soomro, wardens Mahjabeen Khatti and Nurat Talpur, medico legal officer Samina Rajput and the police, among others, besides passing the judgment.

The order cancelled bail of Khaskheli and he was arrested after the verdict and sent to the Central Prison.