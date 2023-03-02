UrduPoint.com

Court Awards Life Imprisonment To Accused Of Minor Girl's Sexual Assault

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2023 | 09:54 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Additional District and Sessions court awarded life imprisonment and imposed a fine to an accused of a minor girl's sexual assault here on Thursday.

According to the prosecution, the accused Allah Bukhash sexually assaulted a one and a half year old girl on June 16-2022 at Inayat Pur Mahota in the premises of Alpa police station.

The police registered case number 369/22 against the accused and arrested him.

The additional district and sessions court awarded life imprisonment to the accused and imposed a fine of Rs 500,000.

The accused would face another six months imprisonment in case of default in payment of the fine amount.

The court also ordered to pay Rs 200,000 as legal compensation to the family of the minor girl.

