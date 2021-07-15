UrduPoint.com
Court Awards Life Imprisonment To An Accused, Another Awarded 6 Years Jail

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 10:47 PM

Court awards life imprisonment to an accused, another awarded 6 years jail

The Model Criminal Trial Court here Thursday convicted a person with life in prison and another with 6 years jail term after the charges of murder and connivance were proved against the two during the trial

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The Model Criminal Trial Court here Thursday convicted a person with life in prison and another with 6 years jail term after the charges of murder and connivance were proved against the two during the trial.

The judge Ghulam Murtaza Baloch convicted Jummo Khoso with the life sentence and Huzoor Bux Khoso with 6 years jail sentence.

The accused also have to pay Rs.200,000 fine and Rs.50,000 each to 2 women who were injured in their attack.

If they failed to pay the fine they would undergo a further period of 6 months in jail.

The court found the convicts guilty in the 2014 murder case of a young man Liaquat Ali Khoso in the limits of Chalgari police station.

