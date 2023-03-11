UrduPoint.com

Court Awards Life-imprisonment To Co-accused In 'double Murder Case'

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2023 | 10:41 PM

Court awards life-imprisonment to co-accused in 'double murder case'

Additional District & Sessions Rashid Ali Dayo on Saturday awarded life imprisonment to one of the co-accused, Jaman alias Juma Burdi, and imposed a fine of Rs 0.5 million in a double-murder case, here

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Additional District & Sessions Rashid Ali Dayo on Saturday awarded life imprisonment to one of the co-accused, Jaman alias Juma Burdi, and imposed a fine of Rs 0.5 million in a double-murder case, here.

According to details, convict Jaman alias Juma Burdi was found guilty of killing two persons, namely Ali Sher Patojo and Sengar Burdi in a clash over a land dispute in Zulfikar Bagh in the limits of Hydari police station, in 2013.

Moreover, the judge in a verdict stated that in case of default in the payment of fine, the convict would further serve an additional four-month sentence.

Related Topics

Police Station Fine Rashid Bagh Million

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

5 minutes ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

6 minutes ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

6 minutes ago
 BBC sport output in chaos as Lineker taken off air ..

BBC sport output in chaos as Lineker taken off air in asylum row

6 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan condemns attack on Sardar Rind's co ..

CM Balochistan condemns attack on Sardar Rind's convoy

7 minutes ago
 Pope Francis Says Ready to Travel to Kiev on Condi ..

Pope Francis Says Ready to Travel to Kiev on Condition of Twin Visit to Moscow

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.