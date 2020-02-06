UrduPoint.com
Court Awards Life Imprisonment To Father, Son In Murder Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 11:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The Model Criminal Trial Court here Thursday awarded life imprisonment to father and his son in a 2018 murder case of a young man.

   The judge Ayaz Mustafa Jokhio found the accused Khalid Asghar Shaikh and his son Aqil Shaikh guilty of killing 18 years old Mazhar Ali Shaikh.

   According to details, Shaikh's body was found floating in Phuleli canal on March 6, 2018.

 The incident's FIR was lodged on the court's order on April 13, 2018, at Pabban police station on complaint of Nazar Muhammad Shaikh, father, who nominated both the convicts.

   According to the complainant, the convicts killed his son and later threw his body in the canal.

   Both the convicts, who were on bail, were arrested after the pronouncement of verdict and shifted to Central Prison.

   The court also slapped Rs 100,000 fine on each of the convict.

