Court Awards Life Imprisonment To Killer

Published February 08, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge Irfan Haider on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to a accused involved in a murder case of Madina town police station.

According to the prosecution, convict Zeeshan alias Shani shot dead Irtaza over a monetary dispute in 2018.

Madina town police registered a murder case against the accused and submitted challan in the court.

The court pronounced the judgment after hearing arguments of both sides and examining evidence.

The court also directed the convict to pay Rs 6 lakh as compensation to the legal heirsof the deceased.

