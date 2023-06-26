Open Menu

Court Awards Life Imprisonment To Murder Accused

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2023 | 05:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Session court on Monday awarded life imprisonment to a murder accused through its verdict issued here.

Additional Session Judge Chowk Sarwar Shaheed announced life imprisonment for the main suspect named Muhammad Yunis in the murder of veterinary doctor Naveed Akhtar ten years ago.

Another two accomplices involved in the killing named Jamil and Rashid were fined worth Rs 25,000 each for injuring the slain doctor before the murder.

Nine people reported to have abetted the murder were released following a lack of evidence as per the order.

The accused who have been sentenced had killed the doctor, a resident of Adda Wander at chak no. TDA/600 by hittingwith batons on his head over old enmity.

