Court awards life imprisonment to murder accused while two accomplices released

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :An Additional District and Sessions Judge on Monday awarded life imprisonment along with Rs 0.5 million fine to an accused involved in a murder case whereas two accomplices were released giving the benefit of doubt.

According to details, Golra police registered a case against Niaz Ahmed and two others who allegedly gunned down Muhammad Mansha over a domestic dispute while he was returning from his office.

The police arrested the accused and two accomplices and presented the challan before the court.

The court after listening the arguments awarded life imprisonment to Niaz Ahmed as well as imposed fine of Rs 0.5 million on the convict that will be paid to the heirs of the deceased.

The other accomplices released by giving them the benefit of doubt.