Court awards life imprisonment to murder accused, accomplice released

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :An Additional District and Sessions Judge awarded life imprisonment along with Rs 0.2 million fine to an accused involved in a murder case whereas an accomplice was released giving the benefit of doubt.

According to details, Koral police registered a case against Din Muhammad and another who allegedly gunned down Muhammad Karim over a domestic dispute while he was returning from his office.

The police arrested the accused and presented the challan before the court.

The court after listening the arguments, awarded life imprisonment to Din Muhammad as well as imposed fine of Rs 0.2 million on the convict that will be paid to the heirs of the deceased.

The accomplice was released by giving the the benefit of doubt.