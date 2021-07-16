Court awards life imprisonment to murder convict

The Model Criminal Trial Court here on Friday convicted a young man with life in prison after he was proved guilty of parricide

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The Model Criminal Trial Court here on Friday convicted a young man with life in prison after he was proved guilty of parricide.

According to details, the convict Naveed Rajar had shot dead his step father, police constable Ali Anwar Chachar, 48 years old, in 2019.

The incident had happened near WAPDA colony in the limits of Hussainabad police station on April 25, 2019.

The convict would undergo additional 5 years imprisonment on account of possessing an illegal weapon.

The court also imposed Rs200,000 and Rs10,000 fines on the convict, warning that if he failed to pay the fine he would have to spend another 6 months and 2 months, respectively, in jail.