UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Awards Life Imprisonment To Murder Convict

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 10:48 PM

Court awards life imprisonment to murder convict

The Model Criminal Trial Court here on Friday convicted a young man with life in prison after he was proved guilty of parricide

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The Model Criminal Trial Court here on Friday convicted a young man with life in prison after he was proved guilty of parricide.

According to details, the convict Naveed Rajar had shot dead his step father, police constable Ali Anwar Chachar, 48 years old, in 2019.

The incident had happened near WAPDA colony in the limits of Hussainabad police station on April 25, 2019.

The convict would undergo additional 5 years imprisonment on account of possessing an illegal weapon.

The court also imposed Rs200,000 and Rs10,000 fines on the convict, warning that if he failed to pay the fine he would have to spend another 6 months and 2 months, respectively, in jail.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Jail WAPDA Fine Young Man April Criminals 2019 Weapon Court

Recent Stories

AUPTT part of 'Silk Route Reconnect Policy': Comme ..

48 seconds ago

PTI to win elections in AJK on July 25: Shahbaz Gi ..

49 seconds ago

Russian Government Allows Roscosmos to Negotiate W ..

52 seconds ago

Canada to See Cyber Intrusion in Political Process ..

4 minutes ago

Situation in Lebanon's Tripoli Under Control, Bloc ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister condoles death of Sultana Zafar

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.