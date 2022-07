Court awards life imprisonment to ten accused

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Special Judge Anti Corruption courtShahzad Hussain Bhatti on Friday awarded life imprisonment to ten accused, including two patwaris and a girdawar, in agovernment land occupation case.

According to an ACE spokesman, the ACE took action against a land grabber group which was grabbing government land after making bogus papers.

To which, Regional Director ACE Asma Ijaz ordered an inquiry and charges against the accused were proved, and a case was registered against them.

Today, after completing arguments, the court awarded 30-year life imprisonment to patwari Ahmad Sher, patwari Muhammad Khan, girdawar Muhammad Akram, Hammad Alam ,Ahmad, Muhammad Shafique,Syed Talat Hussain, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Saeed and Malik Muhammad Iqbal besidesimposing a fine of Rs 600,000.