Court awards life imprisonment to three accused in a murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :A Sessions Court of Rawalpindi Friday awarded life sentence to three accused in a murder case.

While hearing the case, the Additional and Sessions Judge Masood Akhtar Kiani awarded the lifetime imprisonment penalty to Naeem Akhtar, Muhammad Asif and Gultasab Hussain for killing the victim Faisal by firing.

The Court also imposed a fine of Rs 300,000 on each convict.

A case was registered against the accused in Saddar Beroni Police station in 2021.