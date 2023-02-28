UrduPoint.com

Court Awards Life Imprisonment To Three In Dacoity Cum Murder Case

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2023 | 11:16 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :A District and Sessions Court on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to three accused in a dacoity- cum- murder case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Raja Faisal Rashid pronounced the verdict after recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments from both sides.

The accused, Haris, Arshad and Ishaq, had killed the victim Zain Ul Abadin during a dacoity in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad Police station.

The Court also imposed a fine of Rs 300,000 each on the convicted.

