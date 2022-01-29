Court awards life imprisonment to two drug peddlers

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) ::The Additional Session Court Saturday sentenced two drug peddlers to life imprisonment and imposed fines of Rs. 500,000 each for smuggling 51 Kilogram hashish.

The court headed by Justice Zafarullah Khan Mohmand sentenced life imprisonment under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Anti-Drug Act 2001.

The convicted drug smugglers, Saifur Rehman and Ehsanullah, residents of district Lakki Marwat were arrested by Mughal Kot police on March 03, 2021 during snap checking of vehicles and recovered 51 Kg hashish from their vehicle.

The court after hearing the arguments of defence and prosecution and evaluating the witnesses declared the accused guilty and sentence them for life imprisonment.