Court Awards Life Imprisonment To Two In Murder Case
Faizan Hashmi Published February 29, 2024 | 08:53 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) A district and sessions court on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to two accused in a murder case.
According to City Police spokesman, accused namely Abdul Sattar and Sajida BB had killed Saqlain Sohail over a minor dispute.
The Judge pronounced the verdict after recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments from both sides.
The court also ordered a fine of Rs 300,000 each on both convicts.
A case had been registered against them at Gujar Khan Police Station.
