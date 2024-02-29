Open Menu

Court Awards Life Imprisonment To Two In Murder Case

Faizan Hashmi Published February 29, 2024 | 08:53 PM

A district and sessions court on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to two accused in a murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) A district and sessions court on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to two accused in a murder case.

According to City Police spokesman, accused namely Abdul Sattar and Sajida BB had killed Saqlain Sohail over a minor dispute.

The Judge pronounced the verdict after recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments from both sides.

The court also ordered a fine of Rs 300,000 each on both convicts.

A case had been registered against them at Gujar Khan Police Station.

