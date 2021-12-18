UrduPoint.com

Court Awards Life Imprisonment To Two Killers

Sat 18th December 2021

Court awards life imprisonment to two killers

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Younis Aziz awarded life imprisonment and imposed fine Rs 300,000 each, to two outlaws involved in murder case, here on Saturday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Younis Aziz awarded life imprisonment and imposed fine Rs 300,000 each, to two outlaws involved in murder case, here on Saturday.

According to prosecution, two years ago, two outlaws namely Asghar Ali and Mohsin Ali, resident of 165/9L had killed their friend Muhammad Asif, hailing from the same village.

The outlaws had thrown dead body in an agriculture field. Shiekh Fazil Police arrested the both outlaws. After investigation, the outlaws confessed their heinous crime. The outlaws had minor level scuffle with the deceased. The additional district and sessions court awarded life imprisonment and imposed fine Rs 300,000 each.

