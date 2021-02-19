Court awards life imprisonment to two murder accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :An Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) on Friday awarded life imprisonment sentence to two accused and a fine of Rs 500,000 to each in a murder case.

The accused Muhammad Arshad and Muhammad Kashif were found guilty for murdering Sajjid Mehmood in Feb, 2020 in Airport Police station limits.

The Additional Session Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka pronounced the judgment after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels.