UrduPoint.com

Court Awards Life Imprisonment To Woman For Killing A Minor Girl

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Court awards life imprisonment to woman for killing a minor girl

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :The Special Court of Child Protection, Peshawar has awarded a woman life imprisonment and Rs 500,000 fine for murdering a 5-year-old girl in Kohat.

The verdict was announced by Judge Farhana Tabsum on Saturday.

According to the prosecution, 5-year-old Hareem Fatima was a resident of Khattak Colony, Kohat, who was brutally strangled to death by unknowns. An FIR of the incident was registered against unknown suspects in the Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station.

During the initial investigations, the police took 40 suspects into custody and interrogated them.

Meanwhile, the police also detained Rabia Jabeen, a local woman, who confessed her crime to the police.

Later, the trial was started by presenting the challan of the case to the court and during the follow-up of the case, the judge of the special court of child protection found the accused guilty on the basis of the statements of all the eyewitnesses, the investigation process of the police and the evidence.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Fine Kohat Women FIR All Court

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif calls Zardari to discuss current poli ..

Nawaz Sharif calls Zardari to discuss current political situation

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan responds to President Biden’s allegat ..

Imran Khan responds to President Biden’s allegation about Pakistan’s nukes

1 hour ago
 Pakistan seeks rescheduling of $27 bln bilateral d ..

Pakistan seeks rescheduling of $27 bln bilateral debt: Ishaq Dar

1 hour ago
 The Legend of Maula Jatt secures second highest ra ..

The Legend of Maula Jatt secures second highest rated position on IMDb

2 hours ago
 India wins Women's Asia Cricket Cup beating Sri La ..

India wins Women's Asia Cricket Cup beating Sri Lanka by 8 wickets

2 hours ago
 What you need to know about T20 World Cup starting ..

What you need to know about T20 World Cup starting tomorrow in Australia?

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.