Court awards life imprisonment to woman for killing a minor girl

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :The Special Court of Child Protection, Peshawar has awarded a woman life imprisonment and Rs 500,000 fine for murdering a 5-year-old girl in Kohat.

The verdict was announced by Judge Farhana Tabsum on Saturday.

According to the prosecution, 5-year-old Hareem Fatima was a resident of Khattak Colony, Kohat, who was brutally strangled to death by unknowns. An FIR of the incident was registered against unknown suspects in the Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station.

During the initial investigations, the police took 40 suspects into custody and interrogated them.

Meanwhile, the police also detained Rabia Jabeen, a local woman, who confessed her crime to the police.

Later, the trial was started by presenting the challan of the case to the court and during the follow-up of the case, the judge of the special court of child protection found the accused guilty on the basis of the statements of all the eyewitnesses, the investigation process of the police and the evidence.