Court Awards Life Jail To Murderer

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2023

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :District & Session Judge Khushab, Khalid Arshad on Friday awarded life imprisonment to the accused involved in a murder case.

According to prosecution, Anwar Hussain Qureshi r/o Khushab had gunned down his niece Saba Yasmeen on 11 September 2022 for honor in mohalah Ronaq purra.

Concerned police registered case and presented challan before the court.

After completing arguments,the judge awarded life jail to Anwar,while acquitted another accuse named Asrar Hussain Qureshi on the benefit of doubt.

