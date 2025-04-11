Court awards life sentence to drug-pusher

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Additional Sessions Judge Sargodha Shehbaz Iqbal Tarar, while deciding a drug case, awarded life imprisonment and 20-year jail with Rs. 23 lakh fine to a drug-peddler, here on Friday.

According to the prosecution, the Factory Area police had recovered 10-kg opium and 10-kg heroin from accused Ali Suleman on May 14, 2023.

The police had sent the challan to the court.

The court found the accuse guilty in the case, awarded him life imprisonment with Rs. 15 lakh fine in 10-kg heroin recovery case and 20-year jail with Rs. 8 lakh in 10-kg opium recovery case.