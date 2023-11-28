Open Menu

Court Awards Life Term, Imposes Rs Two Lac Fine In Murder Case

Court awards life term, imposes Rs two lac fine in murder case

A court on Tuesday awarded life term to an accused besides imposing fine of Rs 200,000 in a murder case registered with Sahoka Police Station in 2022

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) A court on Tuesday awarded life term to an accused besides imposing fine of Rs 200,000 in a murder case registered with Sahoka Police Station in 2022.

Additional Sessions Judge Rana Khalil Ahmad, while announcing the verdict in the case, sentenced the prime accused to 25 years in prison and a fine of Rs 200,000 while exonerated another accused owing to lack of evidence.

According to the prosecution, last year in the vicinity of village 309/EB in Saokha Police Station, there was a dispute over a financial transaction between Muhammad Yar Joiya and Abdul Ghafoor Joiya. During this altercation, Muhammad Yar's 35-year-old son, Muhammad Zahid, attempted to intervene.

In support of Abdul Ghafoor, the resident of the village,

Muhammad Azam allegedly shot and killed Zahid with a pistol when he tried to free himself. and managed to flee from the scene.

The Saokha Police had registered the case. After the hearing of this case, Additional Sessions Judge Rana Khalil Ahmad, in the light of all the evidence and witness statements, sentenced the main accused Muhammad Azam Joiya to a life term

However, due to insufficient evidence, the accused Abdul Ghafoor was acquitted.

