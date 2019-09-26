UrduPoint.com
Court Awards Life Term To Accused In Billa TrucKanwala Murder

Thu 26th September 2019 | 11:26 PM

A sessions court on Thursday handed down life imprisonment to an accused, Abdul Waheed, involved in murder of Billa Truckanwala, father of Arif Amir alias Tipu Truckanwala

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 300,000 on the accused.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sajawal Khan announced the decision after hearing arguments of the parties and examining available evidence.

According to the prosecution, the accused had shot dead Billa Truckanwala in the limits of Gawalmandi Police Station in 1994 over an enmity.

Tipu Truckanwala got registered an FIR against the accused under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The accused remained absconder for 22 years and finally got arrested by the police in 2016.

Truckanwala is an old family of Lahore having track record for its old enmities.

After the killing of Billa Truckanwala, Tipu took the charge of the business of his father but he was also killed in 2010.

