Court Awards Life Term To Husband On Killing Wife

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 03:41 PM

Court awards life term to husband on killing wife

A court awarded life imprisonment (25 years) to a husband and imposed a fine of Rs2.3 million for killing wife who was mother of six children here on Wednesday

RAJANPUR, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) : A court awarded life imprisonment (25 years) to a husband and imposed a fine of Rs2.3 million for killing wife who was mother of six children here on Wednesday.

Additional and Sessions Judge Jampur sentenced life imprisonment to Khalid Hussain (husband) on murdering his wife Shazia over a domestic issue.

Victim' bother Arif Khan got an FIR registered against his brother-in-law with Saddar police station.

The court after hearing arguments from both sides gave its verdict and acquitted Shazia's father-in-law and brother-in-law.

