Court Awards Life Term To Two Accused

Court awards life term to two accused

A court awarded life term to two accused involved in a murder case on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :A court awarded life term to two accused involved in a murder case on Thursday.

The judgment was announced by Additional District and Sessions Judge Chaudhary Naveed Akhtar.

According to the prosecution, accused Asif of Hussain Shah village and his accomplices Tanveer and Zameerul Hassan had gunned down Naeem over a minor issue the last year.

The police registered a case against the accused and presented the challan to the court.

After hearing arguments, the judge awarded life imprisonment to Asif and Tanveer with afine of Rs 0.4 million as compensation money while Zameer was acquitted.

