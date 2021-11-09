UrduPoint.com

Court Awards Lifetime Imprisonment In A Murder Case

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 09:29 PM

Court awards lifetime imprisonment in a murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :A District and Sessions Court on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to one and ten years imprisonment to another in a murder and attempt to murder case.

According to details, the accused Ahsan Gulfraz and Muhammad Hussnain had killed Muhammad Manzar and injured four others, including Suleman, Bilal, Jhangir and Ghulam Muhayu Din, in a firing incident during a wedding ceremony.

Additional District and Session Judge Adnan Mushtaq, while hearing the arguments from the defence and prosecution counsels, awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 0.5 million to accused Ahsan Gulfraz over murder charges while seven years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 were awarded to Muhammad Hussnain on the head of an attempt of murder while the convicted will have to spend more three years in prison and pay a fine of Rs 50,000 as a punishment on conviction ariel firing and damages charges.

