Court awards nine year sentence to a drug peddler

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The court has awarded nine years imprisonment to a drug peddler and imposed fine of Rs.80,000, here on Monday.

The Control of Narcotics Substance Court in Attock, announced the judgment while hearing the case.

According to details, accused Muneer Hussain Shah was arrested by Attock Saddar Police in 2023, after recovering hashish from his possession.

During the court trial, the prosecution presented strong evidence against Hussain Shah, proving his involvement in the illicit drug trade.

The defense counsel's arguments failed to convince the court which found Hussain Shah guilty of the crime.

Additional Session Judge Shoukat Ali after listening to the legal arguments and observing evidence, awarded the punishment of nine years imprisonment besides imposing a fine of Rs 80,000.

