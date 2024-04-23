Court Awards Nine Years’ Imprisonment In Drug Case
Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2024 | 10:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) A District and Sessions Court on Monday awarded nine years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.
According to a Police spokesman, the accused Khurram was found guilty of possessing 3,410 grams of hashish and was arrested by Sadiq Abad police in 2023.
After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defense and prosecution counsels, the judge also imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 on the convict.
Recent Stories
Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs
Iranian president arrives in Karachi
Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Iranian Envoy calls on Sindh Governor2 minutes ago
-
PPP's leaders meet CM Balochistan2 minutes ago
-
25 Clay Oven sealed over price violation11 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, recover liquor, mainpuri11 minutes ago
-
Rehmani slams Modi for irresponsible comments targeting Muslims12 minutes ago
-
Opposition chose resistance over reconciliation: Rana Tanveer12 minutes ago
-
CPEC-II - an opportunity for private sectors to form joint ventures: PM12 minutes ago
-
Security Forces kill three terrorists12 minutes ago
-
WASA to suspend water supply for 24 hours to repair pipeline22 minutes ago
-
IHC holds full court meeting22 minutes ago
-
Couple attacked over marriage dispute in Bahawalnagar district32 minutes ago
-
Annual Sports Gala kicks off at UoS32 minutes ago