Court awards nine years’ imprisonment in drug case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) A District and Sessions Court on Monday awarded nine years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.

According to a Police spokesman, the accused Khurram was found guilty of possessing 3,410 grams of hashish and was arrested by Sadiq Abad police in 2023.

After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defense and prosecution counsels, the judge also imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 on the convict.