Court awards nine years imprisonment in drug case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Additional and Sessions Judge, Taxila Sardar Hamid Hussain on Wednesday awarded nine years imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.

Jahan Sharif was found guilty of possessing 1,520 grams of hashish and was arrested by Taxila police.

After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the judge also imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 on the convict.