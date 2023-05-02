UrduPoint.com

Court Awards Nine Years Imprisonment In Drug Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2023 | 08:13 PM

The Additional and Sessions Judge, Taxila Sardar Hamid Hussain on Tuesday awarded nine years imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :The Additional and Sessions Judge, Taxila Sardar Hamid Hussain on Tuesday awarded nine years imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.

Syed Rasool was found guilty of possessing 1,800 grams of hashish and was arrested by Wah Saddar police.

After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 on the convict.

