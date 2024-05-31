Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler

A District and Sessions Court on Friday awarded nine years imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) A District and Sessions Court on Friday awarded nine years imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.

According to a Police spokesman, the accused Jafar Hussain was found guilty of possessing 1,600 grams of hashish and was arrested by Taxila police in 2024.

After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defense and prosecution counsels, the judge also imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 on the convict.