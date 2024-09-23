Court Awards Nine Years’ Imprisonment To A Drug Peddler
Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2024 | 09:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) A District and Sessions Court on Monday awarded nine years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.
According to a Police spokesman, the accused Sher Khan was found guilty of possessing 1,350 grams of hashish and was arrested by Civil Lines police in 2024.
After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on the convict.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..
SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..
Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences
Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate
Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow
The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology
PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice
Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patri ..
Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled
Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief
Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM KP takes notice of law and order situation in Kurram2 minutes ago
-
DUHS refutes mismanagement allegations during MDCAT-20242 minutes ago
-
SU law students successfully complete Parliamentary Internship Program2 minutes ago
-
Pakistani youth important for country's development: Rana Mashhood11 minutes ago
-
13 licenses issued for ground water extraction: Saeed Ghani12 minutes ago
-
Delegation of NIM visits Safe City Islamabad12 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: PTI leader sent to jail on judicial remand for identification parade22 minutes ago
-
Pashtun culture teaches love, respect, harmony, tolerance: Sarfraz Bugti31 minutes ago
-
AJK President grieved over demise of veteran social, political activist Muhammad Yousaf32 minutes ago
-
OGDCL achieves highest ever quarterly dividend in company’s history32 minutes ago
-
Russia to train Pakistani Rowing players: Russian Envoy42 minutes ago
-
Pashtun culture teaches love, respect, harmony, tolerance: Sarfraz Bugti42 minutes ago