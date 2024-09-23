Open Menu

Court Awards Nine Years’ Imprisonment To A Drug Peddler

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2024 | 09:40 PM

Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) A District and Sessions Court on Monday awarded nine years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.

According to a Police spokesman, the accused Sher Khan was found guilty of possessing 1,350 grams of hashish and was arrested by Civil Lines police in 2024.

After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on the convict.

