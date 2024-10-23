Court Awards Nine Years’ Imprisonment To A Drug Peddler
Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2024 | 06:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) A District and Sessions Court on Wednesday awarded nine years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.
According to a Police spokesman, the accused Taj Muhammad was found guilty of possessing 1,550 grams of hashish and was arrested by Sadiqabad police in 2023.
After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 400,000 on the convict.
