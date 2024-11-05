Court Awards Nine Years’ Imprisonment To A Drug Peddler
Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2024 | 08:41 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) A District and Sessions Court on Tuesday awarded nine years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.
According to a Police spokesman, the accused Sher Afzal was found guilty of possessing 2,200 grams of hashish and was arrested by Taxila police. After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 on the convict.
