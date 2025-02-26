Open Menu

Court Awards Nine Years’ Imprisonment To A Drug Peddler

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2025 | 06:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) A District and Sessions Court on Wednesday awarded nine years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case. According to a Police spokesman, the accused Muhammad Shahid was found guilty of possessing 2,120 grams of hashish and was arrested by Sadiqabad police in 2024.

After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 on the convict.

